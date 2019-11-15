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Watch Schiff shut down GOP Rep. trying to question Yovanovitch
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19 views • November 15, 2019
House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff shuts down ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes' attempt to yield time to Rep. Elise Stefanik to question former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during the public impeachment hearing.
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