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5 Things the Devil Lucifer really FEARS, You will Discover The Truth about SATAN! [14.06.2021]
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122 views • June 16, 2021
All scripture animations are derived from the King James Bible (KJB) or simply the Authorized Version (AV)
Our purpose, when making these videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.
The prayers are located at the end of the video.
A Prayer To The Cancel Evil Plans Of The Enemy | Prayers Against Evil Plans
Our work is original and drastically rearranged with unique editing to bring the best from the message.
Creative effects are added to highlight certain areas in the message.
when there are two or more speakers it is done in a conversational manner meaning they complete each other sentences while staying on topic, intermittent sampling is also applied.
32,296 views•Premiered 22 hours ago
Grace Digital Network
820K subscribers
https://youtu.be/42wJiD3O36Q
Our purpose, when making these videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.
The prayers are located at the end of the video.
A Prayer To The Cancel Evil Plans Of The Enemy | Prayers Against Evil Plans
Our work is original and drastically rearranged with unique editing to bring the best from the message.
Creative effects are added to highlight certain areas in the message.
when there are two or more speakers it is done in a conversational manner meaning they complete each other sentences while staying on topic, intermittent sampling is also applied.
32,296 views•Premiered 22 hours ago
Grace Digital Network
820K subscribers
https://youtu.be/42wJiD3O36Q
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