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#AmericanJournal HR2: Trump Completely Surrounded – Deep State Planning His Removal By Next Week
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51 views • December 23, 2020
American Journal (Hour 2) - Commercial Free -
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America is literally fighting for its life. Tune in and learn how We The People can stop the elite's takeover. Globalist forces know President Trump is planning a big announcement, and they plan to take him out before he can make it. Watch/Share this historic edition of American Journal with Alex Jones and Harrison Smith.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
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America is literally fighting for its life. Tune in and learn how We The People can stop the elite's takeover. Globalist forces know President Trump is planning a big announcement, and they plan to take him out before he can make it. Watch/Share this historic edition of American Journal with Alex Jones and Harrison Smith.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📹 Full and Hourly Segments Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCuYA1yUXcKYmIysZHQRO90A
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheResistance1776
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• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheResistance1776
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