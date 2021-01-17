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Greek Media FAKE NEWS The Case-files a001 - January 2021
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701 views • January 17, 2021
On the 6th of January 2021, established Greek Media were quick to condemn the people that did not abide by the Covid-19 measures and rushed to various beaches of the country to celebrate the religious festivity of the Epiphany....
Expressions like "Too much crowd"..."The people don't wear masks" and the footage on your screens, were used to make the people look like mindless sheep....
The Truth of the matter...The Footage was from the year 2015....
The internet is full of "Fact-checkers", but how about "fact checking" on the established media and their narrative...
This is just the beginning, after all the Greek Media has provided us with tons of "dirt" all these years so we plenty to share with the world, so please subscribe and help us grow.
https://twitter.com/ronin_perspecti
https://www.instagram.com/ronin_perspectives/
Expressions like "Too much crowd"..."The people don't wear masks" and the footage on your screens, were used to make the people look like mindless sheep....
The Truth of the matter...The Footage was from the year 2015....
The internet is full of "Fact-checkers", but how about "fact checking" on the established media and their narrative...
This is just the beginning, after all the Greek Media has provided us with tons of "dirt" all these years so we plenty to share with the world, so please subscribe and help us grow.
https://twitter.com/ronin_perspecti
https://www.instagram.com/ronin_perspectives/
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