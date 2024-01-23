City of Oakland Now Charging Small Business Owners for Summoning Police When Robbed

The city of Oakland, after declaring that public safety should be defunded 50%, is now charging and billing small business owners for reporting crime and summoning the police who do absolutely nothing, to their premises.
Message: "Just STOP reporting break-ins + murders so we can lie about our crime statistics."
#oakland #woke #police
