City of Oakland Now Charging Small Business Owners for Summoning Police When Robbed
Published 15 hours ago

The city of Oakland, after declaring that public safety should be defunded 50%, is now charging and billing small business owners for reporting crime and summoning the police who do absolutely nothing, to their premises. Message: "Just STOP reporting break-ins + murders so we can lie about our crime statistics." #oakland #woke #police

