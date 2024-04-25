Create New Account
What We Do NOT See About CONFLICTS In Our Life!
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Donate
Published 18 hours ago

You will get into conflicts, so how will you handle it? I'm still learning, but the most important part is understanding how to deescalate. There are also different types of conflicts or supposed conflicts, and people should not suppress their emotions, rather they may learn in how to master them. Energy goes where attention goes.

Learn more, write an article and we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and much more: https://theliberator.us

Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

