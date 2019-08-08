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Democrats Reveal Master Plan To Finally Take Your Guns
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9 views • August 08, 2019
The MSM is pushing a false narrative around guns to those susceptible to manipulation on the left. Owen breaks down this coordinated attack on The Second Amendment.
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