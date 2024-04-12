Create New Account
ON THE VERGE OF WWIII?
Scriptural Scrutiny
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/on-the-verge-of-wwiii/

With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest announcement that Ukraine will join NATO, a longtime redline has been crossed with unclear and potentially world-altering consequences. We breakdown the latest in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and what these events mean for the world.

AIRDATE: April 11, 2024

russiausaww3ukrainenato

