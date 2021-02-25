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2.25.21 Patriot Streetfighter POST ELECTION UPDATE #57: Krystal Tini pushing back on the insanity
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850 views • February 26, 2021
Krystal discusses her rise to influence on worldwide social media as one of the top influencers on Instagram and tops among women. Her no nonsense approach teaches everyone that the expectation of being left alone works 9 times out of 10 in operation without the mask.

MEDIA REQUESTS 0NLY - ALL OTHER EMAILS DELETED IMMEDIATELY: [email protected]

The Patriot Streetfighter Information Warfare Platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

IMPORTANT.... I have setup a telegram channel and chat group, setup telegram (https://telegram.org/) on your device, and follow my updates here:
https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter for the BROADCAST CHANNEL https://t.me/patriotstreetfighters for GROUP CHAT CHANNEL

Global Unity Bridge Signup Link:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/mpn/?ref=6
Join the Network, then click "GROUPS" and scroll down to find Global Unity Bridge and become a Member
Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access
patriotstreetfighter.com for fun Patriot Streetfighter gear...

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Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

Tunein Radio is a good option if the web servers or phones are jammed
https://tunein.com/radio/Revolution-Radio-Studio-B-s198602/
Or use the app for Android or Apple
Search for Revolution Radio and select Studio B

The Plan To Save The World by Joe M
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Mike Lindell Documentary
https://michaeljlindell.com/
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