Financial Times： China Has Become the World’s Biggest Bilateral Lender, Surpass the IMF

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https://gnews.org/post/p1nhcc035
09/14/2022 China, the world’s biggest bilateral lender, has given out tens of billions of dollars in secretive Emergency Loans to debt-distressed nations in recent years as part of the communist regime’s $838 billion Belt and Road Initiative, making it the largest investor in public works worldwide and surpassing the World Bank