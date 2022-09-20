Financial Times： China Has Become the World’s Biggest Bilateral Lender, Surpass the IMF

https://gnews.org/post/p1nhcc035
09/14/2022 China, the world’s biggest bilateral lender, has given out tens of billions of dollars in secretive Emergency Loans to debt-distressed nations in recent years as part of the communist regime’s $838 billion Belt and Road Initiative, making it the largest investor in public works worldwide and surpassing the World Bank
