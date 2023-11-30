Rare footage - Russian Military using a special Acoustic System - “the Linguist” to Broadcast Information to Ukrainian Troops - How to Lay Down Their Arms

Russia trying to save Ukrainian lives.
Rare footage: Russian military using a special acoustic system dubbed “the Linguist” to broadcast information to Ukrainian troops on how to lay down their arms.
Find out what exactly is being said to make the enemy surrender (0:05) and how successful this technology is - a Ukrainian POW will reveal everything about this at (2:02)
🎵 P.S. A musical interlude from Russian soldiers after the job is done - you don't wanna miss this one (3:04)
