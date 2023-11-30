Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rare footage - Russian Military using a special Acoustic System - “the Linguist” to Broadcast Information to Ukrainian Troops - How to Lay Down Their Arms
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
982 Subscribers
106 views
Published 20 hours ago

Russia trying to save Ukrainian lives.

Rare footage: Russian military using a special acoustic system dubbed “the Linguist” to broadcast information to Ukrainian troops on how to lay down their arms. 

Find out what exactly is being said to make the enemy surrender (0:05) and  how successful this technology is - a Ukrainian POW will reveal everything about this at (2:02)

🎵 P.S. A musical interlude from Russian soldiers after the job is done - you don't wanna miss this one (3:04)

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket