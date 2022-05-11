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The FSB showed footage of the Detention in Kaliningrad of a Right Sector supporter who was Preparing a Terrori*t Attack on May 9. - 051122
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130 views • May 11, 2022
The FSB showed footage of the detention in Kaliningrad of a Right Sector* supporter who was preparing a terrori*t attack on May 9.
Items similar to homemade explosives, as well as materials with extremist symbols, were found in his apartment.
Items similar to homemade explosives, as well as materials with extremist symbols, were found in his apartment.
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