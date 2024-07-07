"WHAT CHOICE DO WE HAVE?" - Larken Rose

You have the choice of being a slave vs being a free man!

Everything that you allow the criminals of government to take from you is permanently lost for you and your children! So my advice is to stop "consenting" to to be ruled over by psychopaths and Pedophiles calling themselves "government"





If you are not subscribed to Larken Rose's channel then you should head over there and "Like" the video and subscribe! Then SHARE his work!





People must break free of the prison of their own minds!

YOU are the only person capable of keeping you in chains!





Don't you think it's about time for a change?

About time for some accountability for the "government" criminals???





Police are nothing more than "Protectors of the #Parasite Class" that are actively trying to eliminate us all. When you are willing to sell out all of mankind for a paycheck.........You may be a cop!





I believe that it's time for Police to uphold their Oath!





But how can they "Protect and Defend the Constitution" like they swore an oath to do... when they cannot even tell you the 5 elements of the First Amendment??? And that is just the FIRST Amendment! There are many more!





Every Police Officer in America should be required by law to purchase their own liability insurance to even be eligible to be a LEO and to pay out the lawsuits for police misconduct and abuses. Bad cops with multiple lawsuits will eventually have their policy cancelled, leaving them unable to ever work as a LEO again!





Unlike now... where taxpayers pay for the mistakes and crimes ofg Police, and when they get fired for misconduct they can just move a county over and go right back to work!





Check out "The Jones Plantation" by Larken Rose!

And once you have watched it, share it with the people you know!

Because Americans MUST break free of their mental chains!





original video: "WHAT CHOICE DO WE HAVE?"

https://old.bitchute.com/video/gGdWS7OujGk/





