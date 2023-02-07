Boston Spy Balloon Shot Down

US Citizens and Boston residents are shooting down Chinese spy balloons with homemade missiles, fireworks, and IEM (Improvised Explosive Missiles). The current administrative regime, US military farce, and state stooges can't figure out what to do with a Chinese spy balloon. Normal people have figured out what to do about invading spy balloons - shoot them down. #boston#spyballoon #shotdown #invasion #spyballooninvasion #newyorkcity #chinese #balloon #chinesespyballoon #chinesespyballooninvasion #spyballoonlive #whiteballoon #chinesespy #spy #surveillance #spying #spycamera #teamfortress #spyfilm #espionage #spymovie #secretagent #detective #skyballoon #bigballoon

