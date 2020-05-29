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Florida Maquis: NASA -CUTS FEED SHOWING BLACK KNIGHT SATELLITE SHUTTING DOWN CREW DRAGON SPACEX LAUNCH IN FLORIDA
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429 views • May 29, 2020
I watched the cancelled launch as well and was curious about how they aborted it. The radar in the area showed diminishing thunderstorm activity to the west of the Cape and perhaps there was significant electrical charge in the remnant high-level clouds over the Cape, but I don;t see how that could have been such a problem with all the clear skies around there too. Curious this video, I saw later.
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