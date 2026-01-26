MASSIVE SOCIAL MEDIA CRACKDOWN! - X & Israeli Government Demand Censorship! - What This Means

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the overhaul of X by Elon Musk as well as the demands by Benjamin Netanyahu regarding social media.





Netanyahu claims social media is "anti-Semitic" and must be silenced. He claims "this is the new battlefield... we must counter with our own weapons... we will win this battle."





So how is social media the new battlefield? Well, it is of course the very construct that is bringing in the social credit system on digital IDs. It's important to understand that the future order will be built upon technocracy and that the utilization of social media for censorship will eventually grow into a social credit score, restricting you from countless everyday tasks including accessing your money in the bank, driving a car and buying food for your family.





Netanyahu's view of "anti-Semitism" is simply anything that criticizes Israel and he's declaring this will be stopped on social media. In fact, many posts have been taken down from major sites due to requests from the Israeli government.





Miriam Adelson, one of Trump's top financiers has claimed all anti Israeli speech should be muzzles. Pam Bondi claims it is her biggest, most important priority.





Elon Musk is overhauling X, making it so all politics can be hidden from newsfeeds and as he's said in the past, anything considered "negative" can be banished. Since the X algorithm was made public, it showed the main censorship on the site targeted anyone who criticizes Israel. This led to a 90% drop in reach. We've obviously felt that ourselves.





X is using their algorithm to program a social credit score system. They're using machine learning to track what people like "privately" and say publicly under the guise of "free speech" which is nonsense.





Elon has always been a Trojan Horse. In fact, he's utilizing XAI to program this new banishment system. XAI recently acknowledged that they're working directly with The Pentagon.





Xmoney is also working with VISA and forming a digital currency system.





This was always the end goal or the "battlefield." Technocracy. The control of all humans via a digital system of censorship and rationing. That is the digital ID system in a nutshell.





As the US government is launching plans to demand 5 years of social media history and biometrics to enter the country, it's another clear sign that regardless of which side of the paradigm you might stand, you're going to end up with the same results. Essentially, the goal of the WEF.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





