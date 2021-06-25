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Nessun Virus è mai stato isolato
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1078 views • June 25, 2021
Indice Alfabetico https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html
Articolo https://lanuovamespirituale.com/2020/10/14/il-dottor-stefan-lanka-spiega-che-i-virus-non-esistono-e-che-la-scienza-medica-si-poggia-su-teorie-prive-di-senso/
Virus mania https://www.tinelli.eu/news/VIRUS_MANIA.pdf
Stefano Scoglio PDF https://www.tinelli.eu/news/isolamento.pdf
Stefano Scoglio video Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/317ffbd5-1ad4-4016-8e3f-daf02aaf3725
Playlist Storia perduta della Terra piana https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwXAjdCy08whTzCJdHV86rot75H1g2X9D
Articolo https://lanuovamespirituale.com/2020/10/14/il-dottor-stefan-lanka-spiega-che-i-virus-non-esistono-e-che-la-scienza-medica-si-poggia-su-teorie-prive-di-senso/
Virus mania https://www.tinelli.eu/news/VIRUS_MANIA.pdf
Stefano Scoglio PDF https://www.tinelli.eu/news/isolamento.pdf
Stefano Scoglio video Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/317ffbd5-1ad4-4016-8e3f-daf02aaf3725
Playlist Storia perduta della Terra piana https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwXAjdCy08whTzCJdHV86rot75H1g2X9D
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