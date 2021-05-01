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THE WAR ON SILVER & SILVER SQUEEZE 2.0 | ALL STAR PANEL
Liberty and Finance
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114 views • May 01, 2021
On the heels of the “Robinhood, Reddit, and the Rise of the Retail Investor” symposium​ by Rule Media, and on the eve of the widely touted #SIlverSqueeze2.0, an all-star panel of silver analysts , independent media, and industry insiders examine what are the driving forces and the ultimate meaning of this popular movement that has captured the mindset of a new generation, who are rallying around this “cause.”

From a COMEX trader’s testimonial, to decades of experienced scrutiny by free market advocates, and new independent media analysis, this engaging and thought-provoking panel examines the SilverSqueeze phenomenon from multiple perspectives, helping us sift the hype from the substance, and in the end what it means to each person living.

Panelists:
David Morgan, Bill Murphy, John Adams, Andy Schectman, Jim Lewis & Ivan Bayoukhi, Chris Marcus, Dunagun Kaiser, Mario Innecco, Robert Kientz and Kaiser Johnson.

Report discussed in this interview:
LBMA-Silver-Investment-2021-Report
https://cdn.lbma.org.uk/downloads/Publications/LBMA-Silver-Investment-2021-Report-Final.pdf

DISCLAIMER: The opinions expressed by panelists and guests are entirely their own, and not necessarily those of Liberty and Finance or its representatives.

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