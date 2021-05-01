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THE WAR ON SILVER & SILVER SQUEEZE 2.0 | ALL STAR PANEL
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114 views • May 01, 2021
On the heels of the “Robinhood, Reddit, and the Rise of the Retail Investor” symposium by Rule Media, and on the eve of the widely touted #SIlverSqueeze2.0, an all-star panel of silver analysts , independent media, and industry insiders examine what are the driving forces and the ultimate meaning of this popular movement that has captured the mindset of a new generation, who are rallying around this “cause.”
From a COMEX trader’s testimonial, to decades of experienced scrutiny by free market advocates, and new independent media analysis, this engaging and thought-provoking panel examines the SilverSqueeze phenomenon from multiple perspectives, helping us sift the hype from the substance, and in the end what it means to each person living.
Panelists:
David Morgan, Bill Murphy, John Adams, Andy Schectman, Jim Lewis & Ivan Bayoukhi, Chris Marcus, Dunagun Kaiser, Mario Innecco, Robert Kientz and Kaiser Johnson.
Report discussed in this interview:
LBMA-Silver-Investment-2021-Report
https://cdn.lbma.org.uk/downloads/Publications/LBMA-Silver-Investment-2021-Report-Final.pdf
DISCLAIMER: The opinions expressed by panelists and guests are entirely their own, and not necessarily those of Liberty and Finance or its representatives.
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
From a COMEX trader’s testimonial, to decades of experienced scrutiny by free market advocates, and new independent media analysis, this engaging and thought-provoking panel examines the SilverSqueeze phenomenon from multiple perspectives, helping us sift the hype from the substance, and in the end what it means to each person living.
Panelists:
David Morgan, Bill Murphy, John Adams, Andy Schectman, Jim Lewis & Ivan Bayoukhi, Chris Marcus, Dunagun Kaiser, Mario Innecco, Robert Kientz and Kaiser Johnson.
Report discussed in this interview:
LBMA-Silver-Investment-2021-Report
https://cdn.lbma.org.uk/downloads/Publications/LBMA-Silver-Investment-2021-Report-Final.pdf
DISCLAIMER: The opinions expressed by panelists and guests are entirely their own, and not necessarily those of Liberty and Finance or its representatives.
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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