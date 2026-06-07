WAS A BIBLICAL LAND BAIT AND SWITCH PULLED ON THE WORLD❓

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Did you know that California used to be an island on many older maps?
Did you know that there were many Egyptian artifacts found in the Grand Canyon?
Did Biblical events actually happen here in the United States?
Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CZimSWyeC/
Thumbnail: [thanks to https://bigthink.com/strange-maps/map-california-island/ 🖲]