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GOOD NEWS BAD NEWS
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2 views • February 25, 2020
GOOD NEWS BAD NEWS
THE GOOD NEWS & THE BAD NEWS
Mega Thanks to Troy Lessard for suggestions to improve the Chemtrail Caper Comics format for better viewing and comprehension. We cannot effectively combat the crimes against humanity taking place in the name of geoengineering if we do not have substantive facts. This video is intended to contribute to that body of facts.
View the full 720 x 540 pixel Facebook version of this video at https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/827570017395482/
THE GOOD NEWS & THE BAD NEWS
Mega Thanks to Troy Lessard for suggestions to improve the Chemtrail Caper Comics format for better viewing and comprehension. We cannot effectively combat the crimes against humanity taking place in the name of geoengineering if we do not have substantive facts. This video is intended to contribute to that body of facts.
View the full 720 x 540 pixel Facebook version of this video at https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/827570017395482/
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