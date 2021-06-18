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[Jan 4, 2021] NRR 255 - G Flat with special guest David Weiss of the Flat Earth Podcast. [Not Real Radio]
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35 views • June 18, 2021
with special guest David Weiss of the Flat Earth Podcast.
also:
- Netflix review of Netflix' The Minimalists Less Is Now
- HBO review of Raised By Wolves
- Death of MF DOOM & Dawn Wells
- Cyberpunk 2077 Update
- News U Need 2 Know About
and more ...
Not Real Radio:
Listen Live Sunday Nights from 8:00 - 10:00pm
To call in 504-475-8414
Subscribe to our LIVE channels:
Twitter: twitter.com/Not_Real_Radio
Periscope: www.periscope.tv/NotRealRadio
Mixlr: mixlr.com/not-real-radio
Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/NotRealRadio
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/not_real_radio
DLive: dlive.tv/NotRealRadio
All Shows available at:
Google Play: goo.gl/vrGNKM
iTunes: goo.gl/SvRBJB
Soundcloud: @not-real-radio
Stitcher: goo.gl/zrf7XZ
For all this and Merch visit:
https://notrealradio.com
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
also:
- Netflix review of Netflix' The Minimalists Less Is Now
- HBO review of Raised By Wolves
- Death of MF DOOM & Dawn Wells
- Cyberpunk 2077 Update
- News U Need 2 Know About
and more ...
Not Real Radio:
Listen Live Sunday Nights from 8:00 - 10:00pm
To call in 504-475-8414
Subscribe to our LIVE channels:
Twitter: twitter.com/Not_Real_Radio
Periscope: www.periscope.tv/NotRealRadio
Mixlr: mixlr.com/not-real-radio
Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/NotRealRadio
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/not_real_radio
DLive: dlive.tv/NotRealRadio
All Shows available at:
Google Play: goo.gl/vrGNKM
iTunes: goo.gl/SvRBJB
Soundcloud: @not-real-radio
Stitcher: goo.gl/zrf7XZ
For all this and Merch visit:
https://notrealradio.com
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Keywords
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