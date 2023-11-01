Create New Account
🌱 Unmasking Organic Farming Misconceptions 🌾
Surviving Hard Times
Unearth the truth about organic farming and dispel common misconceptions with Dr. Andrew Hammermeister, the Director of the Organic Agriculture Centre of Canada (OACC). 🚜🍃

🎵 https://bit.ly/3NtwfW5

🌾 He elaborate that Organic isn't just an old tradition, it's a dynamic understanding of soil-crop-insect interactions. 🌿🐛

🐄 Learn how livestock fits into this crucial agricultural ecosystem! 🌍🐮

Let's cultivate a deeper understanding of organic culture together! 🌱🌿

Keywords
pesticidesorganic farmingsoil health

