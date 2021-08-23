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AUSTRALIE | Enfants martyrisés avec des écouvillonnages de tests PCR répétés
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10 views • August 23, 2021
MONSTRUEUX
« De jeunes enfants sont TERRORISÉS en Australie par des tests répétés de COVID par écouvillonnage nasal pendant leur détention en quarantaine.
Les autorités savent parfaitement que ces tests sont faux, mais choisissent de les faire quand même, pour montrer qui est le patron ! »
Source vidéo :
https://gab.com/links/15771347
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« De jeunes enfants sont TERRORISÉS en Australie par des tests répétés de COVID par écouvillonnage nasal pendant leur détention en quarantaine.
Les autorités savent parfaitement que ces tests sont faux, mais choisissent de les faire quand même, pour montrer qui est le patron ! »
Source vidéo :
https://gab.com/links/15771347
=======================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
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