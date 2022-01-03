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Are we near the end of the road to serfdom?
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21 views • January 03, 2022
AIERvideo, January 1, 2022
"If you have a rose-colored belief in the certainty of the progress of humanity, The Road to Serfdom is an unsettling read. In it, Friedrich Hayek offers guidance in recognizing and undoing our errors that enable tyranny. To undo our mistakes, we first must be aware of the error-filled road we are traveling. You can’t undo what you are not willing to see." - Barry Brownstein
Are We Near the End of the Road to Serfdom? Part 1
https://www.aier.org/article/are-we-near-the-end-of-the-road-to-serfdom-part-1/
Are We Near the End of the Road to Serfdom? Part 2
https://www.aier.org/article/are-we-near-the-end-of-the-road-to-serfdom-part-2/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w99a_kmCTWs
"If you have a rose-colored belief in the certainty of the progress of humanity, The Road to Serfdom is an unsettling read. In it, Friedrich Hayek offers guidance in recognizing and undoing our errors that enable tyranny. To undo our mistakes, we first must be aware of the error-filled road we are traveling. You can’t undo what you are not willing to see." - Barry Brownstein
Are We Near the End of the Road to Serfdom? Part 1
https://www.aier.org/article/are-we-near-the-end-of-the-road-to-serfdom-part-1/
Are We Near the End of the Road to Serfdom? Part 2
https://www.aier.org/article/are-we-near-the-end-of-the-road-to-serfdom-part-2/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w99a_kmCTWs
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