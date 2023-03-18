Ukraine Update March 18, 2023

⚡️SITREP

💥In Kupyansk direction, aviation of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnoye, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◻️The enemy suffered losses of over 40 Ukrainian servicemen, one armored fighting vehicle, two vehicles, and one ammunition depot of the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, aviation, artillery inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and hardware close to Terny and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armored fighting vehicle, three pick-up trucks, one motor vehicle, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralized in this area during the day.

💥In Donetsk direction, units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces and artillery have eliminated up to 135 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, four pick-up trucks, one motor vehicle, one Grad MLRS vehicle, one D-30 howitzer, one ammunition depot of the 53rd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Semenovka, Petrovskoye, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery and aviation of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces engaged the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️The total losses of the enemy in these directions amounted to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, three motor vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers.

💥In Kherson direction, the enemy suffered the losses of up to 25 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 82 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 112 areas during the day.

💥One Ukrainian 36D6 low-flying air target detection radar has been detected and destroyed close to Mirnoye (Kharkov region).

◻️In addition, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Redkodub (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️Russian air defense forces have intercepted five HIMARS MLRS shells and one Tochka-U tactical missile during the day. Also during the day, fourteen Ukrainian drones have been destroyed near Korsunka, Golaya Pristan (Kherson region), Rubezhnoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Kotlyarovka and Olshana (Kharkov region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



