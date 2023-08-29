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Jim Marrs: Population Control & Reduction
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465 views • August 29, 2023

On today’s edition of TruNews, we go back to September 24, 2015, with host Rick Wiles speaking to the author of the book “Population Control”, Jim Marrs.


In his compelling exploration, acclaimed New York Times best-selling author Jim Marrs delves into the shadowy underbelly of societal decline and the ominous presence of the G.O.D. syndicate – an insidious global alliance comprising guns, oil, and drugs. Drawing from a vast reservoir of research and insight, Marrs not only reveals how this syndicate has methodically eroded American values but also presents a roadmap to revitalizing our nation.


The foundational principle enshrined in the Declaration of Independence asserts that every individual is endowed with certain unalienable rights, including Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. Yet, the glaring disparity between these noble ideals and the current state of affairs in America is striking. The promise of equal opportunity has been fractured, leaving millions without homes even as numerous residences stand vacant. Despite its technological prowess, the U.S. grapples with a life expectancy that lags behind nations like Chile and Bahrain. In a disconcerting twist, citizens of the nation once celebrated for its prosperity consume toxic substances through food, vaccines, and water.


Jim Marrs contends that a culture of death has taken root, corroding the nation's spirit. The architects of this destructive narrative? The puppeteers of the G.O.D. syndicate – the masters of guns, oil, and drugs. This unholy trinity, he argues, is driving America towards an unsettling destiny of decline, enslavement, and premature demise.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/29/23


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trunewspopulation controlreductionamerican valuesjim marrsdestinyrick wileschilebahraindoc burkhartsyndicateglobal alliancetrunews classicshadowy underbellypremature demise
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