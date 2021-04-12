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History of the Extraterrestrial Agenda & the Coming Global Revolution [Chinese subtitle] 外星人議程下的地球歷史，和即將到來的全球革命（麥可·薩拉製作）
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146 views • April 12, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Short Film - History of the Extraterrestrial Agenda & the Coming Global Revolution〉，頻道「Michael Salla」，2021年2月18日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7pnd-nXGPs
原影片出處：〈Short Film - History of the Extraterrestrial Agenda & the Coming Global Revolution〉，頻道「Michael Salla」，2021年2月18日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7pnd-nXGPs
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