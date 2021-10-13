1013-2021- WHAT? TOMATOES WITH JAB PARTICLES IN THEM—PLUS CLIF HIGH, STEW PETERS AND KAREN KINGSTON, AND….YIKES! SUPPLY CHAIN SHORTAGES…..

Lynn Schmaltz and Cary Ellis with 21st Century Super Human did several videos on a range of topics. Here are the video links:Cary and Lynn on Clif High Flux Woo…a very important timeline starting in 1957…what happened in 1955 or 1956 that made every country scramble? And what was Mao’s plan for America before his final retirement in 1968?Lynn and Cary discuss actual patents for the graphene oxide and other components in the "vaccines" being for the purpose of human tracking reported on by -Stew Peters and Karen KingstonSupply Chain Shortages Pandemic Supply shortages…Be Prepared! And Lynn Shares Photos of a non-vaxxed friend who had severe bruising after a non-hospitalized procedures on his back…he has some people in his inner circle who have been vaxxed.TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS VISIT OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.