New batch of Epstein files is out: here’s what’s in them & what’s not

New batch of Epstein files is out: here’s what’s in them, and what’s not

Adding first: Not suspicious at all: DoJ deletes one of the few Epstein files photos featuring Trump

🌏 The image in question (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/61511), EFTA00000468.pdf, features the widely circulated photo of Trump, Epstein, Melania, and Maxwell at a party in Mar-a-Lago in 2000, found in a drawer at the financier’s NYC townhouse.

🌏 After Friday’s file dump, the image and thousands of others were archived and turned into a searchable database by media. But if you go to the DoJ’s official site now, the photo is curiously gone, with the data set showing EFTA00000467.pdf and EFTA00000469.pdf, but not EFTA00000468.pdf.

🤔 Why was it removed, and who has the authority to delete it?

🤥 Besides Trump, the image also includes the late Pope John Paul II, Bill Clinton, and the de facto leader of the US’s top Gulf ally. This is quickly shaping up to be an international web of intrigue.

🔴 If you’re sick of being disillusioned from hearing that your political leaders, business elites, academics, artists, and other public figures are linked to Epstein, read no further.

🔴 The DoJ’s dump of thousands of new Epstein files again raises the question: how did a college dropout who couldn’t write a short sentence without mistakes manage to network with and compromise such a huge portion of the world’s elite?





What’s in the files

➡️ New photos, including Epstein and Maxwell posing with celebrities, from Michael Jackson and Diana Ross to Mick Jagger, Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey. Multiple images show Bill Clinton with young women whose faces have been blacked out. Additional photos show Epstein with more obscure VIPs.

➡️ New snaps from Epstein’s NYC townhouse, containing explicit and grotesque artwork, and borderline satanic imagery.

➡️ Paraphernalia, from Epstein’s famous IDF sweater, to Maxwell posing in a US Air Force flight suit, and baby massage training manuals.

➡️ Doc scans, including a partially redacted Criminal Investigative Crimes Against Children Unit file on plans to speak to Epstein abuse victim Virginia Giuffre, and interviews detailing how the sex trafficker lured underage girls into his orbit and manipulated them, as Ghislaine acted as the ‘business’ side enforcer.

➡️ Testimony on how Epstein threatened to burn down the house of a witness after stealing images of girls aged 12-16.

➡️ Flightlogs, and a note asking to pick up a “bucket of roses” to someone at a “high school.”

➡️ In between all the evidence of a twisted criminal conspiracy are photos of Epstein and Maxwell looking like a normal, happy couple.

What’s NOT there?

🔴 The DoJ doc dump contains page upon page of entirely blacked out files .

🔴 President Trump’s name appears only sporadically, sparking speculation of a coverup.

🔴 Lawmakers plan to push the DoJ to release the complete files, threatening to impeach AG Pam Bondi.

🔴 The DoJ previously indicated that it had “300 GB” of dirt on Epstein. Friday’s release was only 2.5 GB (less than 1% of that).





