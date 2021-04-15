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Denmark Ditches Astra, UK's Baseless 3rd Wave And Kentucky Using Coercion To Poison People!
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120 views • April 15, 2021
Denmark seems on the outside to be doing good here but as we dig in are they really? The talks from SAGE group about a 3rd wave are as baseless as the entire covid scam yet by the end of summer at latest it will have arrived. Kentucky governor is dangling the proverbial carrot to get the people to take the shots and the cdc is taking full time indoctrination by the fall!
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Article Links:
https://news.trust.org/item/20210414120829-sk2wi
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/04/12/uk-govt-walks-back-third-wave-claim-no-corona-surge-this-summer/
https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=GovernorBeshear&;prId=711
https://nypost.com/2021/04/07/schools-should-be-fully-in-person-by-september-cdc-director/
https://www.westonaprice.org/proposed-fda-rule-threatens-small-farms-food-businesses/
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://news.trust.org/item/20210414120829-sk2wi
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/04/12/uk-govt-walks-back-third-wave-claim-no-corona-surge-this-summer/
https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=GovernorBeshear&;prId=711
https://nypost.com/2021/04/07/schools-should-be-fully-in-person-by-september-cdc-director/
https://www.westonaprice.org/proposed-fda-rule-threatens-small-farms-food-businesses/
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