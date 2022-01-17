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Iolani Palace January 17, 2022
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11 views • January 18, 2022
On January 17, 2022, several hundred people gathered at Iolani Palace to remember the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom and the imprisonment of Queen Lili'uokalani. Gene Tamashiro, Joe Akana and Jeffrey Steven of the house of Jarrett were on the palace grounds and available for interviews. They talked about the wrongs done in history and the path ahead of us to make things right for both the American and Hawaiian people, one people united under common law.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
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#IolaniPalace #Queen #Liliuokalani
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#IolaniPalace #Queen #Liliuokalani
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