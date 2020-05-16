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Can Christians Get Out of Paying Taxes?
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12 views • May 16, 2020
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Should Christians obey the government when it comes to paying taxes? Is it okay for Christians to pay taxes? The most common answer to these questions is supported by what Jesus said to the Pharisees one day: "Render to Caesar"...but hang on a minute! Is that really all Jesus said? It's undeniable that there are issues between Christians and the laws of the land, and that we need to tread carefully here. But it's vitally necessary to get the relationship between Jesus and money clear, if we are going to be prepared for the Mark of the Beast.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://edition.cnn.com/2014/11/04/ju...
https://www.businessinsider.com/smart...
Should Christians obey the government when it comes to paying taxes? Is it okay for Christians to pay taxes? The most common answer to these questions is supported by what Jesus said to the Pharisees one day: "Render to Caesar"...but hang on a minute! Is that really all Jesus said? It's undeniable that there are issues between Christians and the laws of the land, and that we need to tread carefully here. But it's vitally necessary to get the relationship between Jesus and money clear, if we are going to be prepared for the Mark of the Beast.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://edition.cnn.com/2014/11/04/ju...
https://www.businessinsider.com/smart...
Keywords
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