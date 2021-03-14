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MrsHempstress
MrsHempstress
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141 views • March 14, 2021
Introducing our newest addition to the family: a domestic shorthair tuxedo female feline friend. All fixed up after being rescued from a fire. Her original home was a cat hoarding situation. 97 were saved from the fire. They all went to Lollypop Farm our local animal rescue and shelter. She has been home with us a few weeks and is beginning to show her personality. Her current prey: pipe cleaners. She will carry them around in her mouth. There was a whole pile in the kitchen she had dragged all together. Absolutely hilarious. Welcome Aquarius. I was originally supposed to look at an orange tabby named Scorpio but alas, he was adopted right before I got there. First come first serve, so she chose me after looking at just 3 in the age range I was looking for. A sweet female that needed a chance to bloom. She lived under the couch the first few days and then under my bed. Now she's really coming around and expressing her true personality. All in all a sweet kitty. We hope she'll be with us a long time and have already gone to lengths to keep her happy and spoiled. She has a kitty water fountain, fresh food twice daily plus treats and snacks and a really cool self cleaning kitty litter that uses gravity and a screen to filter out the waste and a simple drawer pulls out for dumping. Perhaps an upcoming video for the curious cats n kittens. Til then meow ya later.
Mrs.Hempstress:

Humbly grateful hempreneur offering hempducation to help raise consciousness:

Cannabis is a superfood which helps decalcify the pineal gland; this plant is anti everything (practically) to include antiviral; Kaneh Bosem, as known in older translations of the Bible, heals both the air and soil as it grows. It secures the nation's fiber, food, fuel, and medicine supply and our very independence. Cannabidiol is a cannabinoid found in cannabis that acts on all vertebrate's endocannabinoid systems to maintain homeostasis in the body. Hemp is rich in CBD and very low in THC. It is the non psychoactive form of cannabis. It was taken away under nefarious circumstances in 1906 and for good in 1937. It briefly reappeared during WWII, see Victory for Hemp. The Trump administration federally (re) legalized hemp in 2018.

Let us raise consciousness. Take back our global SOVEREIGNTY and #tipthescale with the #lovebomb as there are #moreofusthanthem #TheGreatAwakening #SquirrelArmy #smallaccountsmatter #mrshempstress #hempstressoftheroc #PatriotsAwakened #HoldTheLine #GodWins

Social Media:

Anon.up: @MHempstress

Bitchute.com: Mrs.Hempstress

Brighteon: MrsHempstress

Cash app me: pause for the cause to help me keep on keepin' on: $MrsHempstress

Clouthub: @Mrs.Hempstress

Discord: Mrs.Hempstress#6512 

Discord Server: http://discord.gg/nJtWbHVQFJ

Email addresses: [email protected]

[email protected] 

[email protected]

Facebook: Deleted

Gab Social: @MrsHempstress

Instagram: @mhempstress (2nd account)

LinkedIn: Mrs Hempstress (2nd account: no period, one space for the user name for this one and following..)

MeWe: Mrs Hempstress

PayPal: [email protected] 

Pinterest: @mhempstress

Rumble: MrsHempstress

SafeChat: @mrshempstress

Twitter: @MHempstress **Suspended 1.8.21**

Twitch: MrsHempstress

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/doodoonarnar 

Zoom: Mrs.Hempstress

Thank you for interacting with a humble account. ✌❤🖖tenfold to you & yours. May you all know/what you really are. Divine immortal souls having a physical experience.

Potcast:

 http://anchor.fm/mrs.hempstress 

Breaker:
https://www.breaker.audio/mrs-dot-hempstress

PocketCasts:
https://pca.st/1xl75lhs

RadioPublic:
https://radiopublic.com/mrshempstress-Ww2ENg

Cannabinate with care and to each endocannabinoid system their own.

Hempily,

Mrs. Hempstress

Hempster Educational Plan Suppressed by BigTech & NYS:

https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/archive/assets/documents/102212_fingerlakeshearing/MichaelJosephIuliucciJrTestimony.pdf
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