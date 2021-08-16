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Agenda 2025 - A Starhuman Genomatrix Legacy
Sirebard
Sirebard
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136 views • August 16, 2021
This video describes Agenda 2025 from the perspective of a reconfigured human genomatrix of an old world planetary civilization.
It can so be considered as a legacy from the stars and the creation of the universe with its constituent galactic structures and star centered planetary systems. Agenda 2025 represents a higher- and inter dimensional energy signature flowing in parallel to a planetary restricted Agenda 2010-2020-2030 described in the universal logos context in this video.

The video begins with a political-religious introduction (by Tom Horn), regarding the ‘hidden aspects’ and workings of the cultural background matrix for the history of planet Earth by the use of symbols, psychology and science. This programming control is known as a ‘secret cabal’ or technocratic global web of elitist control or ‘hidden hand’.

The video is continued in a description of the starhuman genomatrix in the context of universal physicalized consciousness as a form of quantum consciousness responsible for the creation of the universe.
The video then completes in a detailed history of the testimony from the stars as a legacy for the human ancestors in bodyform, being the inheritors and descendants of the starhuman mind.

Inserted links for details can be accessed here: https://independent.academia.edu/APBermansederacademiaedu

Music by Paul Mauriat - Aloutte (1968) sirebard, August 13th, 2021
Keywords
population controlmedical tyranny
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