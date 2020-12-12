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UNICEF NORGE SATANIC PROMOTION FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE!
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1041 views • December 12, 2020
The Below Was Taken from the UNICEF Norge Twitter Page:
At first glance, it may look like another perfume advertisement, and the photos were also taken by the famous fashion photographer @lindsayadler. But it is @UNICEFNorge who is behind the campaign that is being rolled out in Oslo these days, writes @Kampanje #UNICEF #TanteRandi
UNICEF leads global vaccine distribution. Through Covax and ACT-A, we will ensure that 92 of the world's poorest countries receive the vaccine, coronary tests and medicines. @UNICEF leads the procurement, distribution and preparation of the recipient countries. Target: 2 billion doses by 2021.
At first glance, it may look like another perfume advertisement, and the photos were also taken by the famous fashion photographer @lindsayadler. But it is @UNICEFNorge who is behind the campaign that is being rolled out in Oslo these days, writes @Kampanje #UNICEF #TanteRandi
UNICEF leads global vaccine distribution. Through Covax and ACT-A, we will ensure that 92 of the world's poorest countries receive the vaccine, coronary tests and medicines. @UNICEF leads the procurement, distribution and preparation of the recipient countries. Target: 2 billion doses by 2021.
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