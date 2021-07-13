URGENT Another Graphene Coronavirus Patent Found & Big Pharma Murdered Haiti President

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Genocide Act 1969(c 12) was an Actof the Parliament of the United Kingdom. It gave effect to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations on 9 December 1948. The Act was repealedfor England and Walesand Northern Irelandon 1 September 2001.
If you can help sponsor Russ Brown, please consider donating he is trying to set up websites and expand. Patreons or donations now are so vital. Thank you.
Paypal email - [email protected]
Paypal me - paypal.me/freemedia700
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/russellbrown
Mirrored - Russ Brown