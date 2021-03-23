CONSERVATIVE VETERAN MARINE ARRESTED for FILMING at CAPITOL JAN 6th

Conservative Veteran Filmmaker Arrested for Doing Journalism at the Capitol, Leftist Reporters Who Did the Same Are PraisedConservative documentarian and influencer Jesus Rivera is being charged for doing journalism at the Capitol on January 6 — while Black Lives Matter activists and leftist New Yorker reporters who were doing the same thing are not.Rivera, a father of four, husband and U.S. Marine Corps veteran works as a camera man and cinematographer — but has been unable to do his job since the feds confiscated all of his equipment.Rivera got footage people going in through open door on the side, completely unobstructed, police officers inside directing traffic as people casually filtered through the building, and other scenes from inside. He maintains he was not protesting — simply doing journalism — the same as Mogelson.“I’m a cinematographer and I was actually just there documenting what was happening in DC that day. This included going into the Capitol, which is why I am being treated as some type of ‘domestic terrorist,'” Rivera explained. For years, he has been travelling to Trump rallies and interviewing attendees, filming the scene, and posting videos online. “For me, the most frustrating thing has been that I did less documenting than Luke Mogelson from the New Yorker — he followed in the guy with the horns, he went into the senate chambers, he posted documents from inside the senate chamber. He has got nothing but praised for what he did. I did the same thing he did, but I went in after most of it had already gone down.”Rivera has now made a fundraising account to help with legal expenses on GiveSendGo. People who wish to contribute can do so at