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05/28/20 #COVFEFE: Trump SM EO, GSK, 3D Pr. Organs, New Dawn, #Elysium #Dragnet
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136 views • May 29, 2020
You Are Free TV
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5/28: Today, TRUMP signs EO to fight FANG censorship! Meanwhile, we learn commercial space corps plan bring big med to space to 3-d print human organs. Em-Kay Ultra in CT...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Meaning of Covfefe:
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.c...
Trump's Executive Order will give users the right to report Censorship:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidenti...
https://www.gopusa.com/states-ordered...
We now have the UN posting a NWO website based on Happiness!
https://unnwo.org/
YOU, too, can be a Cee Vee T racer!
https://www.greenbaypressgazette.com/...
UK Corp will produce 1 billion doses of adjuvents for FrankenV V A X:
https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/
https://www.livescience.com/coronavir...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he...
Ped-o Livestreamer David Deakin gets life in Prison in the Phillipines:
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/worl...
https://heavy.com/news/2020/05/peter-...
https://dailyvoice.com/connecticut/ne...
https://newdawnlaboratory.org/
Your own stem cells are yours, you can use them to save your own organs!
https://usstemcellclinic.com/
Commercial space stations to be used by Big Med for 3d Organ Printing:
https://thebossmagazine.com/3d-printe...
Please watch Sarah Westall's unveiling of CONTRALAND: a documentary by Craig Sawyer , Navy Seal, on busting ped-ophiles-- most of them Government and military connected:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72eH3...
Please view The Fullerton Informer on 5g/ Airconditoning upgrades in schools:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NptT_...
Please subscribe!
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
88K subscribers
5/28: Today, TRUMP signs EO to fight FANG censorship! Meanwhile, we learn commercial space corps plan bring big med to space to 3-d print human organs. Em-Kay Ultra in CT...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Meaning of Covfefe:
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.c...
Trump's Executive Order will give users the right to report Censorship:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidenti...
https://www.gopusa.com/states-ordered...
We now have the UN posting a NWO website based on Happiness!
https://unnwo.org/
YOU, too, can be a Cee Vee T racer!
https://www.greenbaypressgazette.com/...
UK Corp will produce 1 billion doses of adjuvents for FrankenV V A X:
https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/
https://www.livescience.com/coronavir...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he...
Ped-o Livestreamer David Deakin gets life in Prison in the Phillipines:
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/worl...
https://heavy.com/news/2020/05/peter-...
https://dailyvoice.com/connecticut/ne...
https://newdawnlaboratory.org/
Your own stem cells are yours, you can use them to save your own organs!
https://usstemcellclinic.com/
Commercial space stations to be used by Big Med for 3d Organ Printing:
https://thebossmagazine.com/3d-printe...
Please watch Sarah Westall's unveiling of CONTRALAND: a documentary by Craig Sawyer , Navy Seal, on busting ped-ophiles-- most of them Government and military connected:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72eH3...
Please view The Fullerton Informer on 5g/ Airconditoning upgrades in schools:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NptT_...
Please subscribe!
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
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