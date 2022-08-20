Who Really Did 911 The Knights of Malta 911 Coup d'état

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Now the serpent was more subtle than all the beasts of the field! Genesis 3:1. Obviously the Knights of Malta are more subtle than all the beasts of the field. These devils in human flesh will soon get their up in comings in a fiery lake. The bible says what you sow, so shall you reap. The murdering of nearly 2000 innocent human beings will take a lot of burning to qualify for their reaping, and it will come! Read the book of Revelations. We the children of God WIN!