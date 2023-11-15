As UN Troops Rape Children With Impunity, It Has No Moral Authority: UN Investigator

The culture of the United Nations is "fundamentally rotten" as the organization's "peace" troops rape women and children around the world with impunity while the UN punishes those who blow the whistle, explained former UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) investigator Peter Gallo in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. In fact, the UN, composed of numerous murderous governments, "operates very much like a Third World dictatorship itself," added Gallo. The UN has become "the envy of organized crime groups around the world" because of its immunity from prosecution worldwide. With that in mind, the UN's criticisms of "human rights" in America and other Western nations ring hollow, he said, calling for Congress to take action.





