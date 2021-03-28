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The Vaccine Trials - Documentary Film 2021
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105 views • March 28, 2021
So the COVID vaccine is not technically licensed as the clinical trials will not be completed until 2023, yet the vaccine promotion campaign is rampant everywhere.
The government, corporations, and celebrities are on an orchestrated campaign to sell us the vaccine, but on what basis are they promoting it?
In this film we will look at how Covid-19 vaccine managed to make it into peoples veins in such a record time, how trials work, and should we just take the vaccine manufactures word of its safety and efficacy.
Featuring as guests: Robert F Kennedy & Prof Dolores Cahill
Source: The Mirror project - https://www.mp-22.com/vaccine-trials-film
If you, or a loved one, have experienced serious side effects following Covid vaccine jab, please inform your healthcare provider and ensure a report is submitted to your country’s relevant authority.
We are asking people that would like to document and share their story, to send us their details to [email protected] if they would like to participate in part 2 of this film, which will showcase the real life suffering behind the numbers.
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
The government, corporations, and celebrities are on an orchestrated campaign to sell us the vaccine, but on what basis are they promoting it?
In this film we will look at how Covid-19 vaccine managed to make it into peoples veins in such a record time, how trials work, and should we just take the vaccine manufactures word of its safety and efficacy.
Featuring as guests: Robert F Kennedy & Prof Dolores Cahill
Source: The Mirror project - https://www.mp-22.com/vaccine-trials-film
If you, or a loved one, have experienced serious side effects following Covid vaccine jab, please inform your healthcare provider and ensure a report is submitted to your country’s relevant authority.
We are asking people that would like to document and share their story, to send us their details to [email protected] if they would like to participate in part 2 of this film, which will showcase the real life suffering behind the numbers.
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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