China Requires Everyone To Attend the Olympics Using the “My 2022” App, Which Raises Privacy Concerns

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01/31/2022 Fox News: China is requiring everyone attending the Olympics to use the “My 2022” app, saying it’s meant to keep track of their COVID status. The reality is that the Chinese government wants as much information about everybody inside their borders as possible. The government does definitely leverage the information they collect over people for whatever purpose they want.