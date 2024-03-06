The Real Self

Create New Account
Published 21 hours ago

One’s real self can be the guide for the process of life improvement with assistance from resources exhibiting greater wisdom.

I consider the main purposes of living to be learning, growing in awareness and developing deeper loving.

Many get distracted with meaningless folly, false ideas and/or mistaken objectives.

How successful can we be at accomplishing these if we do not have an accurate perspective on what is happening, who we are and what we are doing?


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com


