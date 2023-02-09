WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://sovren.media/video/marjorie-taylor-greene-shreds-twitter-s-yoel-roth-on-child-exploitation-covid-censorship-2478.html

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) lambasted Yoel Roth, Twitter's former Head of Trust & Safety, in a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday.



Greene cited the platform's ban on her account in 2020, and accused Roth of endorsing child exploitation, a claim that even Elon Musk has made several times before.



Twitter’s 2020 ban on Greene’s account prevented her from communicating with constituents during her re-election campaign. Greene also noted that the account was only reinstated after she had won the election.



“Here’s something that disgusts me about you,” Greene said as she went on accuse Roth of suggesting that minors be given access to Grindr, a gay dating website. She also noted a 2021 lawsuit filed against Twitter by a minor and his mother for failing to remove sexual abuse videos of him.



