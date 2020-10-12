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Is the CDC Giving America the "Bird" by Canceling Traditional Thanksgiving? I say yes! And my reply to them is they can "Stuff It"! Whats your reply let me know in the comments below. The Centers for Disease Control have released a "helpful" set of guidelines for upcoming holidays. Celebrating Thanksgiving as we did in the "old normal" is out of the question. Consider a "virtual" Thanksgiving, they recommend. Then Ron Paul Questions this and more.
Source Links:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#thanksgiving
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zo8zjqaLyJ4
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