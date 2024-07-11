© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amazing chocolate chip cookies
INGREDIENTS:
½ cup Health Ranger Select Organic Butter Powder
2 ½ cups organic white flour
1½ cups Health Ranger Select Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
½ cup shortening powder
12 ounces of Groovy Bee® Organic Raw Cacao Nibs
1 organic egg
1 ½ teaspoons organic vanilla extract
1 Tablespoon baking soda
½ teaspoon of Health Ranger Select Pink Himalayan Salt, Fine Ground
1 3⁄4 cup of water
DIRECTIONS:
Set the oven temperature to 375 degrees F.
Combine all the dry ingredients together, except the cacao nibs and mix them until thoroughly incorporated.
Add water and vanilla and continue mixing.
Stir in the cacao nibs.
Scoop a heaping tablespoon of batter onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Repeat the process until all the batter has been used up.
Bake your cookies for 8 to 10 minutes.
Serve warm and enjoy!