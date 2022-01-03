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Last Minute Gifts From Joe And The Elves
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20 views • January 03, 2022
We are in the final countdown to Christmas, and some of you may be feeling the crunch. There are but a few days left to find the perfect gifts for your loved ones. But if you are all done with them, and want to get something for people on the other end of the spectrum, Joe Biden and his elves have provided all the gifts you would ever want to give someone who deserves worse than coal. From high gas prices and calls for student debt cancellation, to burglarized cars and porn and drug-filled laptops, the gang who believes they are Santa and all other fairytale figures, has provided some ideas for Christmas gifts.
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