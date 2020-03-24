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Coronavirus Has Infected Us All: Private Businesses Told They Can’t Resume Normal Activity Until May - War Room Full Show
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32 views • March 24, 2020
The Coronavirus lockdown intensifies as the U.S. economy is in critical condition. How much more can citizens take before going bankrupt or broke? More restrictions on business have been announced as cities and states are announcing total lockdowns. We hear from Dr. Shiva Aayadurai on how to properly combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Patrick Howley joins to show the sneak attack by the Democrat party inside the Coronavirus stimulus package. We take calls from business owners on how they are being impacted and what protocols they are being forced to endure. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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