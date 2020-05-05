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PlanDemic, a film about the global plan to take control of our lives, liberty, health & freedom.
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1617 views • May 05, 2020
After watching this video you will not need to watch another on the fake pandemic. But you had better be ready to sacrifice everything for your freedoms and for your lives!!
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