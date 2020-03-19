© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faith Outreach In Kenya
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • March 19, 2020
"Faith Outreach In Kenya" is an inspiring re-enactment of a 3-day faith outreach done by some Christians living by faith in Kenya. This survival outreach included a decision to experiment with moneyless living while helping to build the kingdom of heaven. Find out how God led these radical Christians to exactly where He wanted them to be and who He wanted them to spend time with. Are you interested in building your faith? Have you considered leaving the rat race and working for God full-time? Watch this video for some serious inspiration!
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
bible studyseeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertmoneyless livingliving without moneychristians in kenyachristians living by faith in kenyaexperiment with moneyless living3 steps to revivalwork for god not moneyinstructions from luke 10working for god full timeare you interested in building your faithleaving the rat raceradical christians
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.